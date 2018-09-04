PCN seals 36 pharmacies, 285 medicine stores in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, has said that it had sealed 36 pharmacies and 285 patent medicines stores, PPMVs, in Bayelsa State over issues of non- compliance.

Director of Inspection and Monitoring, PCN, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, disclosed this in Yenagoa while speaking on activities of the council in the state.

She said the council, as part of its monitoring, inspection and enforcement mandate, visited a total of 427 premises comprising 71 pharmacy stores and 356 patent medicines vendors, PPMVs.

According to her, six pharmacies and seven patent medicine stores were given compliance directives for various offences, ranging from improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment poor documentation and dispensing ethical prescription drugs without the presence of the pharmacist.