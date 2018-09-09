Participate more actively in politics, Pastor Fowowe urges Christians

By Olayinka Latona

Dean of Studies, Gospel Power Assembly, Institute of Biblical Studies, Pastor Tunde Fowowe, has urged Christians to participate more actively in politics to bring about the desired change in the political space.

Fowowe spoke during the annual power convention of Gospel Power Assembly held at Faith Arena, Bariga, Lagos under the theme: ‘Catch the Fire’.

The cleric lamented that most Christians speak ill of government at any given opportunity, but always fail to participate in the election process. He noted that the only way to vote out wrong leaders in government during elections is to obtain the permanent voter’s card and vote.

His words: “It is pathetic that most Christians are too docile when it comes to political activities or governance. Jesus Christ told us that we are the light and salt of the world.

“We are not of this world in the sense that we are not part of the corrupt system in the world but we are in the world physically to correct the ills in the society and make a positive change.

“We should not only get the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, but ensure that we cast our vote on the day of election. Election day is not the day of Bible study or prayer meeting, we must put in our best and trusting God that He will multiply our effort”.

Also speaking, convention team lead, Mr. Chike Njoku, appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the Nigerian project despite the hardship being experienced in the country.

He said, “I believe God has a good purpose for us as a nation and it will come to past. We should not lose hope, we are trusting for the mighty move of God that will usher revival into every phase of our nation, churches, politics including the families.”