Pardon for Ambrose Alli: It’s misnomer, group tells Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN — A group, Edo Unity League, BUL, has described as a misnomer, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disclosure that President Muhammadu Buhari had agreed to grant posthumous amnesty to late Prof Ambrose Alli, saying Buhari should be the one to apologise to the former Bendel State governor for unjustly jailing him.

In statement by the group in Benin City, yesterday, its Secretary General, Festus Irabor, said: “We read with grief and utter consternation the state government position purporting to beg President Buhari to grant posthumous pardon to former Governor Ambrose Alli.

“The so-called plea is in our view a misconception of true justice by Governor Obaseki. In actual fact, President Buhari is the one who should be seeking forgiveness from the living and ancestral people of Edo State for unjustly imprisoning their son and failing to release him for urgent medical attentions that he legitimately deserved.

“It is abominable for successive government to be requesting pardon for such humane, transparent and most transformative governor decades after his premeditated death.”