PANDEF mourns Aginighan

By Emma Amaize
ASABA- PAN-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, umbrella body of the leaders and stakeholders of Niger-Delta region, last night, expressed surprise at the death of its member and former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Pastor Power Ziakede Aginighan.

Pastor Aginighan

National Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, in a statement, said: “We received with rude shock the sad news of the death of Pastor P.Z Aginighan, former Acting Managing Director of NDDC, along with his son, Tammy, which occurred in a ghastly motor accident near Mbiama, on the East-Road.”

“The leadership of PANDEF family, and indeed, the Niger Delta Region has lost a rare gem,” he said.

The former Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Pastor  Aginighan, died in  an auto crash alongside his son, Tammy, and police orderly around Akinima, in Ahoada West local government area end of the East West Road.

Aginighan, until his death, was the Ijaw leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta  State. He had hosted Professor Pat Utomi, a governorship aspirant of the party in Delta  at his Warri  residence on Thursday.

He was 59  and fondly called P.Z  and  Odudu. He was appointed Executive Director, Finance and administration, NDDC by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on  May 28,  2007.

He was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  in Delta State between 2004 to 2006.


