PANDEF kicks against planned sale of OML 25 by Shell

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, opposed the planned sale of Belema oil field, OML 25, by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to Chrester Nigeria Ltd.

PANDEF has also asked the Federal Government to give interested people of the Niger Delta the right of first refusal in the renewal and award of oil licenses as well as give the oil licenses to indigenous companies.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, in his Asokoro residence, Abuja, the South South leader, Chief Clark who urged the present government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, look into the welfare of the people of Niger Delta, said that the government must listen to the people of the region, adding that what is happenings in the area, is that the people have suddenly become strangers in their own homes.

Clark said, “We call the attention of Federal Government, state government, as well as the International Community to a developing situation that is a threat to the existing peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.”