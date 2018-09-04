PANDEF gives FG 48 hrs to explain embarrassment of Clark

By Emma Amaize

National Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to explain within the next 48 hours the reason(s) for the degrading treatment meted on one of the fathers of the nation, Senator Edwin Clark, by the Police, at his Abuja home.



“We hereby call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate and offer explanation within the next 48 hours this barbaric action against one of the fathers of this nation, in such a brazing manner, “he said in a statement, last night.

“PANDEF received with total condemnation, reports of the action of heavily armed men of the Nigerian Police Force’ unwarranted invasion and takeover of the Abuja residence of national elder stateman, Chief Edwin Clark, OFR, CON, today, Tuesday, September 4, 2018, under the unfounded allegation of stockpiling of weapons from the Niger Delta.”

“We understand that the residence of this revered 91 year old former Federal Minister, a Distinguished second Republic Senator of the Federal Republic, and at present, Leader of the National coalition known as the Nigerian Elders and Leaders Forum, comprising the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South – South, Afenifere for the South West, Ohaneze Ndigbo for the South East, Middle Belt Forum for the Middle Belt Zone, and the Northern Elders Forum, was thoroughly raided and searched, room by room and item by item, for over two hours, in a manner most demeaning and embarrassing of the person of this national icon who was physically present at the time of this invasion.”

“PANDEF condemns this very barbaric act which is tantamount to state terrorism and total disregard for his fundamental human rights and complete disregard for established traditional respect for age and national service.

“We insist that Chief EK Clark remains a symbol of our national unity and a leading voice in our search for equity, fairness and justice. PANDEF therefore strongly condemns this unwarranted action against one of the country’s leading statesmen by the Nigerian Police,” he said.