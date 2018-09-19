Oyetola’ll deliver on healthcare, says Tinubu

OSOGBO—THE National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured that the candidate in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, will deliver on his healthcare promise.

He spoke at the Osogbo Stadium during a visit to the venue of the free health mission initiated by Oyetola.

Tinubu said the APC candidate would “deliver on his promise to make good healthcare available to citizens” after taking office.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their destiny in their hands by voting for Oyetola on Saturday.

Tinubu told them that in democracy, “the only way to put a government in place is through the ballot box when people vote in their leaders.

“You must ensure that you use your votes to bring in a credible leader who can deliver on his promise, by voting Oyetola.”

He offered prayers to them in Islamic and Christian ways and promised those who unable to get treated that after his victory, Oyetola would assist them.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, Osun State Commissioner for Heath Dr. Rafiu Isamotu and Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology Remi Omowaye, said Oyetola after he became the APC candidate, proposed the idea of a free medical mission which he supported.

He expressed happiness that the efforts had been worth the while after listening to the testimony of some of the beneficiaries who promised to lead the campaign for Oyetola’s victory.

Why we’re supporting Omisore’s SDP —Kusamotu

Meanwhile, a former House of Representatives aspirant in Osun State, Mr. Ayo Musibau Kusamotu, has thrown his weight behind the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Kusamotu, in statement, said: “Osun election would be keenly contested. It has become abundantly clear that the APC has nothing to offer our state. Even though it is really late in the day, I have asked my PAK Movement members to support SDP and the governorship aspiration of Senator Omisore. There are also other elections coming which will be crucial, I foresee the opposition parties coming together as well to wrest power and deliver good governance to Nigerians.”