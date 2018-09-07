Owhefere empowers constituents with over N50m items, cash

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Member Representing Isoko North Constituency and Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sir Tim Owhefere, Thursday, doled out several empowerment items worth over N50 million to his constituents as part of efforts towards making his people economically viable and self reliant.



The presentation of the items which include, four Mini Buses, two Cars, 13 Tricycles, 26 Motorcycles, 26 Sewing Machines, 20 Generators, 26 Hair driers, 26 Grinding Machines, 50 Wrappers for women and cash to set up small scale businesses, was flagged off by the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Mr Festus Agas commended the Lawmaker for the launch of yet another round of empowerment program for the benefit of his constituents.

Okowa said Sir Tim Owhefere’s interface between the executive and the legislature as majority leader of the House, has contributed in no small measure to the good working relationship existing between the two arms of government.

Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who also spoke at the ceremony said Isoko is a strong hold of PDP in Delta State and urged the people to keep faith with the party and commended him for the empowerment program.

Owhefere at the ceremony said, the event was another milestone in his efforts to raise confidence and quality of lives of his constituents and expressed appreciation to the people for their unflinching support and commitment to good governance in the area.

He said; “We are gathered again in honor of my people. I have been doing this even before I ventured into politics. In my past empowerment programs, several families were established and uplifted economically. Today’s program marked another step in the direction of enhancing the living standards in Isoko North. I charged all the new set of beneficiaries of the program to make judicious use of the items to grow their economic fortunes and values”.

Owhefere who is also the Chairman House Committee on Information, said his decision to seek reelection into the State House of Assembly was born out of the desire to contribute more to the development of the constituency, stressing that experience counts in lawmaking and politics generally.

Owhefere appealed for the support of his people, saying “I can never disappoint you. I therefore urge you to shun rumour mongering, blackmails, pull him down syndrome and bitterness against one another. Opposition parties have no place to operate in Isoko land”.

The Majority Leader called for continuous support for Okowa’s led government, stressing that the administration has made lots of positive impacts on the lives of Deltans.