Owan East APC ward 9 flays Iriase’s purported expulsion

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— Ward nine, Owan East Local Government Area leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, yesterday, refuted the purported expulsion of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mr Pally Iriase.

A statement by Chairman and Secretary of the ward, Kehinde Ehimiaghe and Chief Ahonsi Ohiokede, respectively, denied knowledge of such letter of expulsion, describing the purported letter as embarrassing, misleading and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the lawmaker.

They said: “It is a brazing subterfuge and deliberate falsehood to attempt to tarnish the image of the respected leader with unsubstantiated and never sustainable allegations of anti-party activities.

“Ward nine executive committee of APC is to totally at a loss on how and why such allegations were concocted to bring the reputation of our leader to public odium and disrepute.”