Outcome of Osun governorship election ’ll shock APC- Says ADC

.Holds National convention, adopts new construction

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The African Democratic Congress has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress will be shocked at the outcome of the September 22, 2018 in Osun State governorship elections, as its candidates will emerge victorious.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu said this, at the weekend, during the ADC National Convention, with the theme, “Building a Model Disciplined Political Party,” which drew 5,600 delegates to Osogbo, Osun State.

He said, “We brought our National Convention to Osun, to boost the efforts of our 90-man campaign team, and tell Osun people that they have no better candidate for the governorship seat other than our tested and trusted candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and his Deputy, Rtd. Justice Folahanmi Oloyede.

“On September 22, I assure you that the good people of Osun State, who have been yearning for good, inclusive and responsible governance, will shun money politics, no matter the billions being put aside for vote buying by the ruling government and others. They will vote their conscience. Some people have said, ‘take their money, it is your right, but vote your conscience and don’t mortgage your future.’ Whatever the case may be, I know – from what we have seen here, the turnout at our different rallies, the different letters by support groups – that the ruling party will be shocked at the outcome of the election.

“The people know who has represented them well, those who have not stolen government money and are here to serve the people and take them out of poverty. Akinbade has demonstrated all through his years in service that his priority is Osun people and nothing else. Needless to say that his deputy has even sacrificed her career, defending workers’ rights. They have not forgotten this, and are waiting for September 22 to right the wrongs with their votes.”

The new consitution of the party was affirmed and adopted by all delegates at the convention just as the national Organising Secretary of ADC, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, reminded members that the unique selling point of the party was that “it is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria today, which is absolutely members-driven and members-funded.”

“There is no single money bag; we are all financiers. So, this is your party, own it, and decide. We will not go the way of other parties. We will stick to our guiding principles, ethics, which centre around the greatness of Nigeria through purposeful leadership,” he stressed.

The national chairman reiterated that the party’s Coalition for Electoral Integrity was a vehicle to sensitise Nigerians against vote buying and electoral corruption and detoxify the electoral environment.

He commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his invaluable guidance, which had seen the party growing stronger.

Nwosu said, “We need to appreciate the wise guidance of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He has chosen to guide us and to advise us, so that we will not go the way of other political parties. Baba is a highly influential former President and he is on first name basis with most other leaders and former presidents. It is a good thing to have such personality guiding us.

“We went to a gathering of leaders recently, and there were over 12 African presidents on queue, waiting to discuss with him. We are lucky to have him. Our party is specially blessed with people of impeccable character. We want to build an inclusive country, where nomination forms would cease to be out of the reach of the common man who wants to really serve his people.”