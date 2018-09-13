Our son is not a cultist, family of Dindira Yusuf cries out

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi-The family of Dindira Yusuf, an 18year old boy who was killed by unknown persons along Dass road, opposite a resort centre in Bauchi on the 9th of September 2018 has debunked the reports making the round in the state that their son was a cultist.

Speaking on behalf of the family on Thursday during an interview in Bauchi, Pastor Jonathan James said that contrary to reports that the death of their son was caused as a result of a clash between rivalry cults of which he belonged to, late Dindira Yusuf is not a member of a cult.

He narrated the true picture of what transpired that fateful day, saying that the family was unhappy about the negative reports and wants to disabuse the minds of members of the public over incident.

” Contrary to what was published in the media that our son, Dindara Yusuf is a member of cult group, we as a family are not happy and we want to give a true account of what really happened that fateful day”

” That very day, late Dindira Yusuf was coming back from a friend place and was going home around 10pm. As he walking on the road together with his friend, close to a resort event centre, some group boys suddenly appeared from nowhere and attacked them”

“They hit his friend with a stick and stabbed Yusuf with a knife. His friend was lucky to escape, but Yusuf was badly injured. He was first rushed to yelwa clinic for treatment, but was later referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Teaching Hospital where he died. When I got the information, I contacted the other members of the family who rushed to the hospital to confirm what happened.

Mr Jonathan said their son who recently acquired a form to study in the University of Maiduguri was quiet, easy-going and a responsible person and is not known for any dubious character.

” The protest that took place at his burial was not as a result of a cult group that disrupted the burial activities, but a reaction by youths in the area who were not happy over the way he was innocently killed ” he added.