Oturu emerges as JCC Chairman

The immediate past Secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Students/Joint Campus Committee, (NANS/JCC), Comrade Oturu Sovereignty has emerged as the chairman of the association in Delta State Axis

Oturu, addressing newsmen yesterday at the end of convention held at Dom-Domigos College Warri, Delta State said, ‘’ I am ready to serve all Nigerian Students and liberate them from all form of intimidation and oppression and will be available to bring back students unionism back to campus”.

Oturu, who is a student of Delta State University, Abraka, will be charge of the noble Association controlling students schooling in all tertiary institutions of learning in the State.