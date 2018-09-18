Otuaro says democracy’s survival lies with PDP

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, has said the survival of democracy lies with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, advising aspirants to stick together for victory in 2019 polls.

Otuaro spoke in Warri at a meeting with Chairman, Delta South senatorial district PDP, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba, and other party leaders, on the need for unity after primaries.

According to Otuaro, “the survival of democracy, that puts the people first, lies with Peoples Democratic Party. Nigerians expected change that the All Progressives Congress, APC, central government has proved unable to give.

“PDP will not only win Delta State, but will, by God’s grace, take over the central government.

“Only one person will emerge candidate for the various positions. But not succeeding today as candidate is not a failure in all its ramifications. Let us not allow the process to tear us apart.”

Earlier, speakers, including Delta State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Val Areyinka, Omimi Esquire and Chief Ilolo concurred with Chief Amgbaduba who cautioned that: “our individual aspirations should not divide us.

“After the primaries, let us come together as a party in the fight to win the general election. Let’s not avail the opposition with tools to fight us by deploying inappropriate communication in our campaigns to win the primaries.”

Amgbaduba assured that there was no anointed candidate as there will be level-playing field for all aspirants.