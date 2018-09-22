OsunDecides2018: Payment of workers’ salary before election not for political reasons – Aregbesola

By Dayo Johnson Osogbo

GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State yesterday dismissed the speculation that the payment of workers’ full salary before the election was for political reasons.



Aregbesola made the clarification after casting his vote at his Ifofin Ward 8, Unit 1 Polling Unit in Ilesa during the state governorship election.

The governor who arrived at the polling unit with his wife, Sherifat said his party will win the election not minding the falsehood by the opposition party.

Aregbesola however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He noted that the large turnout of voters and their peaceful conduct was a signal to their desire to elect a leader of their choice.

” I must commend the voters for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner and for coming out in their large numbers.This is the beauty of democracy,’’

On his part Senator Iyiola Omisore, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) expressed concern over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exercise.

Omisore, who spoke shortly after voting at his Moore Ward 1, 003 Polling Unit alleged that there were insufficient electoral materials in some polling units in Osogbo.

He also claimed that the card readers were malfunctioning in some polling units in Ile-Ife. End