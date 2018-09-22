OsunDecides2018 : Ganduje, Ajimobi, Ambode, el Rufai camped in Osogbo

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – Four governors were currently camped in Osun state Government House Oke-Fia, Osogbo for the on-going governorship election.

The governors are governorship of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode and Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir el Rufai.

The purpose of their presence in government house, Osogbo was not known immediately.

Competent source close to Government House said they came to give support and solidarity to the All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

It was further learnt that some of them stayed back in Osogbo since the Tuesday mega rally in the state capital while some came into the town on Friday.