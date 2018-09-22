Breaking News
Translate

#OsunDecides: Police arrest suspected vote buyers

On 2:10 pmIn News, Osun Polls by adekunleComments

The Nigerian Police have said that a team of police personnel on election duty at Iwo LGA of Osun State has arrested two suspected vote buyers were arrested with the sum of N604,000 recovered from them.

The Police made this known on it Twitter handle


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.