OsunDecides: Police arrest suspected vote buyers

The Nigerian Police have said that a team of police personnel on election duty at Iwo LGA of Osun State has arrested two suspected vote buyers were arrested with the sum of N604,000 recovered from them.

Two (2) suspected vote buyers have been arrested by a team of police personnel on election duty at Iwo LGA of OSUN State and the sum of N604,000 recovered from their possession. Investigation is being intensified. pic.twitter.com/AYuLGi7r38 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 22, 2018