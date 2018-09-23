Osun: Victory is assured for PDP in 2019 – Makarfi

Ben Agande, Kaduna..

The former chairman of the caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party and presidential aspirant, Ahmed Makarfi has said that with the enthusiasm shown by the people of Osun state in Saturday’s governorship election, it was clear that “victory is eventually assured for the PDP in this and all subsequent elections”.



Reacting to the conduct of the election, Makarfi commended both the Independent National Electoral commission and security agencies for their professionalism but added that they needed to “up the ante in this regard to inspire greater confidence in the voters, as well as the larger national and international communities”

The statement signed by his spokesman, Mukhtar Sirajo congratulated the PDP governorahip candidate, Senator Adeleke and other PDP members nationwide for “the success of the party at the polls, even though some technicalities have been deftly deployed to delay the declaration of the PDP victory.

“It is the belief of Senator Makarfi that the long suffering people of Osun State, who have had to endure a harrowing more than seven years in the hands of the current APC administration, more than three of which were spent with either half salary or no salary by the workforce, until the recent deceitful election-period bailout, have grown wiser and will rally round to ensure that such horrible experience is consigned to the dustbin of history by successfully completing the task they started yesterday.

“Senator Makarfi appeals to the members and supporters of PDP in Osun State, especially in those areas where elections are to be repeated, to remain resolute and steadfast by coming out in larger numbers to inflict maximum damage on the party that has brought so much untold hardship to them in the course of these more than seven years. With the kind of commitment and enthusiasm shown, Senator Makarfi believes that victory is eventually assured for the PDP in this and all subsequent elections.

“Also, even though there is a lot more improvement needed, Senator Makarfi commends the security agencies for being, for the large part, professional in their handling of the Osun election. This is not to say, that they were perfect; but at least the level of impunity and brazen partiality was relatively less than experienced in previous exercises. The Senator urges the security agencies as well as the INEC to up the ante in this regard to inspire greater confidence in the voters, as well as the larger national and international communities” he said.