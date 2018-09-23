Osun State election results council by council by INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has begun announcing the results of the Osun State election in each of the 30 local councils of the state.
Final collation will be done on Sunday at the state headquarters in Osogbo.
Here are the Osun State election results already announced at the council collation centres:
Ede South LGA:
PDP : 16,693
APC: 4,512
ADP : 357
SDP : 855
Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741
Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887
Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888
Boripe LGA
In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.
APC : 11, 655
PDP: 6, 892
ADC: 137
ADP :1137
SDP – 2730
Total Registered Voters – 57, 397
Accredited: 25, 045
Orolu LGA:
ADC: 79
ADP : 388
APC : 5442
PDP: 7776
SDP:2043
Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485
TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417
Ilesha West LGA:
PDP: 8286
APC: 7251
SDP: 2408
ADP: 2363
ADC: 127
TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861
TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569
Atakumosa East LGA
ADC:60
ADP:629
APC:7,073
PDP:5218
SDP:2140
Total number of registered voters: 35,657
Total number of accredited voters:17,086
Total valid votes:15,721
Total rejected votes:1,008
Total vote cast:16,729
Ila LGA
APC: 8403
ADC : 96
ADP: 183
PDP: 8241
SDP: 3134
Total Registered Voters: 39,188
Total Accredited Voters; 21,124
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378
Irepodun LGA
ADC: 158
ADP: 2,564
APC: 6,517
PDP: 8,058
SDP: 4,856
TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269
TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558
TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307
Ifelodun LGA
ADC 236
ADP 2834
APC: 9882
PDP: 12269
SDP: 1970
Isokan LGA:
ADC: 56,
ADP : 682
APC : 7297
PDP :9048
SDP: 3460
Number of Registered Voters: 45,903
Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314
Total Valid Votes: 21,723
Total Rejected Votes: 1519
TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242
Odo Otin LGA:
ADC – 1034
ADP – 1112
APC – 9996
PDP – 9879
SDP – 2941
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023
REJECTED VOTES: 1,369
Ayedire LGA
ADC: 144
ADP :166
APC :5474
PDP: 5133
SDP: 2396
TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240
REJECTED VOTES: 1024
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264
AYEDAADE LGA
ADC :145
ADP : 1654
APC : 10,861
PDP : 10,836
SDP: 2967
Osun State election : Observer group, lawmaker, commend INEC, security operatives
The Women Arise for Change Initiative, an election monitoring group has commended the large turnout of voters for Osun governorship election on Saturday.
President of the group, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, who gave the commendation while speaking in Ile-Ife, said the turnout of voters was impressive.
Okei-Odumakin lauded the readiness of the electorate to cast their votes, adding that the group deployed more than 100 observers for the election.
The rights activist commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the timely arrival of voting materials across the Osun State election polling units.
Okei-Odumakin also commended the security agents for displaying high sense of professionalism in discharging their duties.
“Unlike what we experienced during the Ekiti governorship election, security agencies are very civil and polite in the discharge of their duties here in Osun and we want that to continue,’’ Okei-Odumakin said.
She also commended politicians for displaying high sense of good conduct so far in the election.
“So far so good. The election is going on smoothly without any report of ballot snatching or thuggery, ‘’ Okei-Odumakin said.
Also speaking, Mr Babatunde Olatunji, a member of the Osun House of Assembly, commended INEC for the timely arrival of ad hoc staff and voting materials at the polling units.
Olatunji (APC-Ife North) said: “Aside that the voters’ turnout was impressive, the process has been peaceful and electorate are excited to exercise their rights.
“The election materials for Osun State election arrived on time.
“I am optimistic that the election will be free, fair and devoid of any form of violence.’’ (