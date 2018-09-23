Osun State election results council by council by INEC

Breaking News
The Independent National Electoral Commission has begun announcing the results of the Osun State election in each of the 30 local councils of the state.

Final collation will be done on Sunday at the state headquarters in Osogbo.

Here are the Osun State election results already announced at the council collation centres:

Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79
ADP : 388
APC : 5442
PDP: 7776
SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286
APC: 7251
SDP: 2408
ADP: 2363
ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60
ADP:629
APC:7,073
PDP:5218
SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657
Total number of accredited voters:17,086
Total valid votes:15,721
Total rejected votes:1,008
Total vote cast:16,729

Ila LGA

APC: 8403
ADC : 96
ADP: 183
PDP: 8241
SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188
Total Accredited Voters; 21,124
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158
ADP: 2,564
APC: 6,517
PDP: 8,058
SDP: 4,856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558
TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236
ADP 2834
APC: 9882
PDP: 12269
SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,
ADP : 682
APC : 7297
PDP :9048
SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903
Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723
Total Rejected Votes: 1519
TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034
ADP – 1112
APC – 9996
PDP – 9879
SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023
REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133
SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240
REJECTED VOTES: 1024
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145
ADP : 1654
APC : 10,861
PDP : 10,836
SDP: 2967

Osun State election : Observer group, lawmaker, commend INEC, security operatives

The Women Arise for Change Initiative, an election monitoring group has commended the large turnout of voters for Osun governorship election on Saturday.

President of the group, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, who gave the commendation while speaking in Ile-Ife, said the turnout of voters was impressive.

Okei-Odumakin lauded the readiness of the electorate to cast their votes, adding that the group deployed more than 100 observers for the election.

The rights activist commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the timely arrival of voting materials across the Osun State election polling units.

Okei-Odumakin also commended the security agents for displaying high sense of professionalism in discharging their duties.

“Unlike what we experienced during the Ekiti governorship election, security agencies are very civil and polite in the discharge of their duties here in Osun and we want that to continue,’’ Okei-Odumakin said.

She also commended politicians for displaying high sense of good conduct so far in the election.

“So far so good. The election is going on smoothly without any report of ballot snatching or thuggery, ‘’ Okei-Odumakin said.

Also speaking, Mr Babatunde Olatunji, a member of the Osun House of Assembly, commended INEC for the timely arrival of ad hoc staff and voting materials at the polling units.

Olatunji (APC-Ife North) said: “Aside that the voters’ turnout was impressive, the process has been peaceful and electorate are excited to exercise their rights.

“The election materials for Osun State election arrived on time.

“I am optimistic that the election will be free, fair and devoid of any form of violence.’’ (


