Osun State election results council by council by INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has begun announcing the results of the Osun State election in each of the 30 local councils of the state.



Final collation will be done on Sunday at the state headquarters in Osogbo.

Here are the Osun State election results already announced at the council collation centres:

Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136

Total Rejected Votes: 1,605

Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79

ADP : 388

APC : 5442

PDP: 7776

SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904

Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286

APC: 7251

SDP: 2408

ADP: 2363

ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60

ADP:629

APC:7,073

PDP:5218

SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657

Total number of accredited voters:17,086

Total valid votes:15,721

Total rejected votes:1,008

Total vote cast:16,729

Ila LGA

APC: 8403

ADC : 96

ADP: 183

PDP: 8241

SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188

Total Accredited Voters; 21,124

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847

TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158

ADP: 2,564

APC: 6,517

PDP: 8,058

SDP: 4,856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558

TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236

ADP 2834

APC: 9882

PDP: 12269

SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,

ADP : 682

APC : 7297

PDP :9048

SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903

Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723

Total Rejected Votes: 1519

TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034

ADP – 1112

APC – 9996

PDP – 9879

SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023

REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133

SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240

REJECTED VOTES: 1024

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145

ADP : 1654

APC : 10,861

PDP : 10,836

SDP: 2967

Osun State election : Observer group, lawmaker, commend INEC, security operatives

The Women Arise for Change Initiative, an election monitoring group has commended the large turnout of voters for Osun governorship election on Saturday.

President of the group, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, who gave the commendation while speaking in Ile-Ife, said the turnout of voters was impressive.

Okei-Odumakin lauded the readiness of the electorate to cast their votes, adding that the group deployed more than 100 observers for the election.

The rights activist commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the timely arrival of voting materials across the Osun State election polling units.

Okei-Odumakin also commended the security agents for displaying high sense of professionalism in discharging their duties.

“Unlike what we experienced during the Ekiti governorship election, security agencies are very civil and polite in the discharge of their duties here in Osun and we want that to continue,’’ Okei-Odumakin said.

She also commended politicians for displaying high sense of good conduct so far in the election.

“So far so good. The election is going on smoothly without any report of ballot snatching or thuggery, ‘’ Okei-Odumakin said.

Also speaking, Mr Babatunde Olatunji, a member of the Osun House of Assembly, commended INEC for the timely arrival of ad hoc staff and voting materials at the polling units.

Olatunji (APC-Ife North) said: “Aside that the voters’ turnout was impressive, the process has been peaceful and electorate are excited to exercise their rights.

“The election materials for Osun State election arrived on time.

“I am optimistic that the election will be free, fair and devoid of any form of violence.’’ (