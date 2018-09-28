Osun rerun: Seek redress in court if you disagree with outcome, Buhari tells contestants

Congratulates Governor-elect, Oyetola, APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PREDIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, for being declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

President Buhari also commended other contestants in the election and advised those that felt not satisfied with the result to seek redress in court.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, the President said that “the successful’ election in the State has strengthened the democratic culture in the country,.

He commended the INEC for, making the country proud through the conduct of the election and also praised the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola for what he described as eight years of steadfastness and service to his people.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, for winning the keenly contested governorship election.

“President Buhari extends warm felicitations to the state and national campaign teams that worked assiduously to guarantee the victory at the polls, while commending the outgoing Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for eight years of steadfastness and service to his people.

“Thank you Osun State for supporting our good governance agenda by re-electing the APC. I assure you that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation,” he said.

“The President urges the Governor-elect to always remember that the electorate expects unreserved commitment to delivering results that directly impact their lives and families.

“President Buhari affirms that the successful election in the State further strengthens the democratic culture in the country, extolling INEC for, once again, making the country proud.

“President Buhari commends the maturity, loyalty and courage of all contestants in putting in their best to be elected to serve the state, urging them to seek redress in court, where they disagree with the outcome.”