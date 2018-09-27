Osun Rerun : Army denies involment, taking over of Police’s onus

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Army on Thursday denied online media reports that its personnel are involved in the Osun rerun elections and that its Police responsibilities of ensuring security and peaceful conduct.

A statement signed by Col. Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations titled, ‘Re-Military Replaces Police for Osun Election Rerun’ said, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an online publication alleging that Nigerian Army has taken over the roles and responsibilities of the Nigeria Police during the Osun State Governorship rerun elections scheduled for today, 27 September 2018.

“The news is not only misleading but unfounded.

“The Nigerian Army is very much aware of its constitutional roles therefore can not and will never usurp the roles of the Nigeria Police during elections.



“When and wherever the Nigerian Army deploys during elections, it does so to compliment the efforts of the Nigeria Police in providing security in aid to civil authority in conjunction with other security agencies.

“This report is therefore frivolous and a mere attempt to blackmail and distract the Nigerian Army from carrying out its duties.

“Nigerian Army remains a professional force conscious of its constitutional responsibilities.

“The public is therefore requested to please disregard the online news reports as it is baseless and intended to mislead.”