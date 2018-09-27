Osun Re-run: Police arrests 16 over illegal possession of INEC tags, face cap

The Police Command in Osun has arrested 16 suspects over illegal possession of customised INEC tags, face caps and jackets as well as PDP membership cards during the re-run election.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Folashade Odoro, in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, said that the suspects were arrested by the police during routine stop and search in Orolu Local Government.

Odoro said that the suspects used the ‘’official items’’ to gain access to restricted areas meant for accredited personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Police team on stop and search duties at Orolu; intercepted vehicles with sixteen persons on board in possession of customized INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription of “INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer” and PDP membership cards,” she said.

Also, Odoro said there was no truth in the reports making the rounds that some accredited INEC observers were arrested or denied access to polling units.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk report that some accredited INEC Observers were arrested or denied access to polling units.

“Therefore, assuring the good people of Osun State and other critical stakeholders of its renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair re-run election while investigation continues” the police spokesperson said.

According to the PPRO, the 16 suspects are; Moshood Adejare ‘M’ – People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant in Orolu Federal Constituency, Oyelayo Dayo ‘M’- PDP member Orolu LGA, Olaoye Asimi ‘M’- PDP member Orolu LGA

Others are; Raimi Taofeeq ‘M’-secretary, PDP Orolu LGA, Gbenga Olapade ,Charles Amibiogoiu ‘M’,Ayomide Ayansola ‘M’, Kayode Dada ‘M’, Daramola Segun ‘M’, Tunji Akinroyinmi ‘M’, Kunle ADEDEJI ‘M’, Habeeb Bahiru ‘M’, Yisa Sodiq ‘M’, Adeolu Bamijoko ‘M’, Oladipo Samson ‘M’ and Adeolu Bamidele ‘M’. (NAN)