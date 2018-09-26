Osun re-run: Police arrest three suspects for buying PVC’s

…Say we will ensure adequate security for free and fair re-run in Osun

By Nwafor Sunday

Despite the warnings from Police to Osun electorate to desist from anything that would breach the electoral act and cause public violence in the forthcoming re-run in the state, some mischief makers have chosen to ignore the call for peace by indulging and obtaining illegal materials that are detrimental to the scheduled election.

But having been adequately equipped and prepared to ensure a successful and peaceful re-run, Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for buying permanent voter’s card (PVC) and causing disturbance of public peace at Adewale Street, Alekuwodo area, Osogbo.

However, in a statement disclosed by SP Folasade Odoro, Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations (DOPS), the force assured the good people of Osun of adequate security for a free and fair election in coming Thursday, 27 September.

Consequent upon the deployment of Police operatives from the Intelligence unit of Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), the IGP Monitoring Unit as well as the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force and Osun Police Command to gather intelligence, arrest and prosecute any person involve in electoral offences and other crime that is contrary to the electoral act 2011 as amended. Police Operatives on 24th September, 2018, arrested three (3) suspects for buying permanent voter’s card (PVC) and causing disturbance of public peace at Adewale Street, Alekuwodo area, Osogbo.

Alhaji Fatai Diekola ‘m’ 60yrs of Catholic Mission Road, Osogbo. Sikiru Lawal ‘m’ 54yrs of No. 27, Mafowurosere Street, Jaleoyemi area,

Osogbo.

Adekilekun Segun ‘m’ 54yrs of 4B, Timehin Street, Isale-Osun, Osogbo

The three suspects were arrested at Adewale street, Alekuwodo area, Osogbo at one of the polling units where a re-run election is scheduled to take place on Thursday 27th September, 2018, while they were said to be soliciting to buy additional PVCs from one Olawale Kazeem of No. 4B, Adewale Street, Alekuwodo area, Osogbo and Azeez Sulaiman of No. 3A, Akinlade Street, Alekuwodo. It was gathered that when the duo declined to sell their PVC, they were allegedly attacked by the supporters of the suspects.

However, timely intervention of the police operatives led to the arrest of the three suspects after they were attacked & wounded by the mob. However the wounded were taken to the Police Hospital for medical treatment and currently assisting the Police in investigation into the crime and the recovery of the PVCs alleged to have been bought from other people in Osun State. The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public.

In the meantime, the Nigeria Police Force is assuring the good people of Osun State and other critical stakeholders its renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair re-run election as announced by INEC in Osun State. Members of the public are however advised to desist from any action that may elicit violence as any person arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.