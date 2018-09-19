Osun poll: Timi Frank warns INEC over systematic rigging

…exposes plot to deploy faulty machines to opposition strongholds

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair to all political parties participating in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state.



Frank, however, exposed what he called grand plan by the electoral body in conniving with the ruling APC to deploy faulty Card Reader Machines to the identified strongholds of major opposition parties in the state to deprive voters opportunity to exercise their franchise and subsequently reduce the votes of the opposition parties

In a statement signed in Abuja on Wednesday, Comrade Frank, described the latest plot as a scientific rigging developed by the ruling APC, calling on all observers to Osun election to take note of the rigging style.

While warning the INEC boss, Mammud Yakubu to either desist from the plot or step aside if he can not disobey the APC in the interest of justice, stated that information gathered from multiple sources in INEC revealed the plan.

“The latest rigging method was first used in Ekiti governorship election, where the APC won with 19000 votes and INEC cancelled over 19000 votes as a result of faulty machines in the strongholds of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

“The people of Osun should be alerted to the latest method and resist to vote until faulty Card Reader is changed wherever because the plan is to cancelled such places where Card Reader malfunction.

“We are also calling on local and international observers to be conscious of this information ahead of Saturday election.

“Nigerians should be worried that if the INEC could not deploy functional Card Readers and other machines to conduct a peacefull and credible electionin in just one state of the federation despite the huge amount of money the body is getting, what is the assurance that the same body will be fair to all in 2019?

“One would begin to suspect whether the latest rigging method is what is giving the APC assurance and the reason why its leaders are boasting of winning the yet to be conducted election already.”