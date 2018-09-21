Osun poll: I’ll dance to Govt House after winning — SEN ADELEKE

By Emmanuel Aziken & Gbenga Olarinoye with agency report

OSOGBO—THE governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, says he will win the upcoming election and dance to the Government House.

This came as Senator Adeleke, has obtained a court order restraining the police from arresting him.

On Wednesday, the police summoned him for alleged examination malpractice and criminal conspiracy.

According to Channels TV, in granting Adeleke’s application, the court issued an order restraining the police, “their agents or privies from taking any steps by way of arresting and or detaining the applicant that will infringe on the liberty and freedom of the applicant to prepare for and participate in the Osun state governorship election of the 22 day of September, 2018 and thereafter, pending the determination at the substantive application.”

This was as the PDP warned against what it claimed is a plot to arrest its key operatives in Osun State ahead of the governorship election.

Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 15,000 personnel with 60 vehicles to man strategic routes during the election.

SDP, ADP, ADC talks fail

However, efforts by three major opposition parties in tomorrow’s governorship election collapsed at the last minute as the parties stuck to their guns to be the beneficiary of the coalition.

The parties are the Social Democratic Party, SDP, ADP and ADC.

Vanguard reliably gathered that candidates of the three parties namely Senator Iyiola Omisore, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Alhaji Fatal Akinbade met for several hours till day break to think of the possibility of having a common candidate that will face the candidate of the APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola

Speaking on the development at a briefing in Osogbo, yesterday, the SDP candidate, Dr. Omisore contended that no matter any harassment from the APC, the three political parties would maintain decorum during the election.

Omisore noted that the parties had signed an agreement to allow free and fair election at the Saturday election.

I’ll dance to govt house — Adeleke

Adeleke, at an interactive session organised by the Oduduwa Youth Development Initiative in Osogbo, said the APC-led government had inflicted hardship on the state, adding that he is confident of winning because of the support he enjoys.

In a report monitored from TheCable, he said: “I have been tagged dancing Senator, but this shouldn’t be used against me because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance? I am winning this election and I will dance to the government house after that.

“When I was in the university overseas, I used to go for dancing competitions. Although, I am a Nigerian, I still won dancing competitions which is the reason why I was nicknamed ‘Jackson’, but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.”

Criticising the education policy of Rauf Aregbesola, outgoing governor of Osun, he said: “Anybody who fails to pay his or her labourer is wicked and I can boldly say that the APC government is wicked for not paying its workers and pensioners in the state.

“The menace of non-payment of salary is responsible for the 29th position of this state in the ranking of WAEC; but when I get to power, I will turn it around by ensuring that the welfare of every worker in the state is catered for.

“The insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress government is responsible for the state where LAUTECH is today and it is evidently clear to the masses that the PDP government takes education as a priority.”

PDP asks members to be wary of police arrest plot

Meanwhile, the PDP, in a statement by its National Vice-Chairman, Southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso said its apprehension was against the background of the aborted attempt to also arrest its candidate in the election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Olafeso said: “We note with concern the Police statement that our flag bearer in Saturday’s Osun State Governorship election is involved in a misdemeanour, this action at this material period is disappointing and totally indicative that section in the Police has descended into partisan politics by reducing itself into a mere parastatal of the APC.

“We have also received intelligence reports that PDP leaders across State are slated for arrest by the Police, this is with a view to stop them from working for the success of the party in the elections, we clearly want to advise that this kind of action must not be prosecuted under any guise as it will only underscore that there exist a plan to rig the elections and make it to attain a premeditated goal of rigging it in favour of APC.

“We further state that if these planned spurious arrests are done, they will only be succeeding in giving a bad name to the President. There is a compelling need for all Nigerians to rescue our democracy and not allow despotism and fascism replace it. Senator Adeleke Ademola is clearly qualified to be Governor, all the sundry cases instituted by APC and its moles have been discarded because of their frivolities.”

FRSC deploys 1500 personnel

As part of efforts put in place to ensure compliance with restriction of vehicular movement during the election the FRSC says it has deployed 15,000 personnel with 60 vehicles to man strategic routes during the exercise.

In a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has called on road users especially those plying the identified routes to note that “while Ibadan-Akure express way will be opened for free vehicular movement, vehicles will not be allowed to drive off the highway into Osun state as all connecting roads will be blocked.”

The statement reads: “All roads leading to the state through Iwo, Ila, Orangun, Erin-Ile and others will be temporarily closed from 7am to 4pm on the election day.

“The Corps Marshal also directed the deployed personnel to mount surveillance, ensure strict compliance to established guidelines, provide intelligence, collaborate with sister agencies and display high level of professionalism in ensuring compliance to the restriction order.”