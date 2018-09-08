Osun: Kehinde, AGA candidate vows to crash cost of governance

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

All Grassroots Alliance, AGA governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election, Barrister Femi Kehinde has vowed to crash the cost of governance in the state and at the same time take the state to new heights in education, tourism and agriculture.

Kehinde in a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard lamented what he called the present situation in the state that had put much of the population out of the state into avoidable poverty.

Noting ‘trust’ as the basic ingredient that has endeared the people of the state to AGA, he said that the party would in return enthrone a new regime of prudence in governance that would return value for money to the electorate.

He said:

“We will crash the price of governance and ease the strains. Osun will not live on paltry allocations from the federal. The state must be business friendly. Being a governorship candidate who has lived all his years in the state, I feel and live the life of the people. There should be committed governance.

“I look at five parties as two in this present political dispensation. Look at AD, the crisis brought about APC. The PDP crisis brought about SDP and ADC. So there are two parties in the system, parading themselves as five parties. These parties are godfather oriented parties coming in to governance just for the ‘spoils of office’ as we presently experience in Osun state.

“To pick your nomination for any elective position in All Grassroots Alliance is easy. House of Representatives is 200.000naira only, the state house of assembly is 100,000naira only while councilor position goes for 25,000only. The women seeking elective office do not pay a dime. We are peoples’ oriented party. Our mission statement speaks for us because we have ideas and goals for our people.”