Osun gov poll: PSC sends team to monitor Police conduct

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—THE Police Service Commission, PSC, is to deploy over 40 of its Staff to monitor the conduct of Police personnel on electoral duties at the Osun State Governorship election holding this Saturday, September 22nd, 2018.

In a statement by spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The first batch of the Monitors will leave Abuja, tomorrow, September 19th, 2018. The Commission’s Monitors will be deployed to the three Senatorial Districts and 30 Local Government Areas of the State.”

The Commission’s team will be led by Mr. Rommy Mom, a Commissioner and member of the PSC board.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, said the Commission will be taking the Osun monitoring exercise very serious as it will serve as a test run for the 2019 General Elections.

Alhaji Smith said the PSC Monitors have been availed with the guidelines for the conduct of Police Officers on electoral duty and also the Commission’s monitoring check list.

He said these are the tools they will use to assess the performance of the Police.

He called on the Police Men on electoral duties in Osun State to ensure that they operate within the stipulations of the guidelines, adding that offenders will be made to face the full weight of the law.