Osun gov: Over 460, 000 PVCs uncollected two weeks to election – INEC

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, disclosed that over 460,000 persons may be barred from voting in the September 22 Osun governorship election if they fail to claim their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

It also assured Nigerians that the Osun governorship election in the state will be used to send a warning signal to those that may want to be involved in votes buying and selling and other criminal activities in future elections in the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Osun State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje said this at a one-day sensitisation forum organized for media executives and reporters on the conduct of Osun State governorship election in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Agbaje said: “The Osun election would be used to send a very strong message to vote buyers and sellers and other perpetrators of criminal acts.”

Reeling out electorate statistics for the governorship election in the state, he said registered voters in the state stood at 1,682,495, while PVC collected was 1,213,026 and uncollected stood at 463,186.

Agbaje appealed to voters yet to collect their PVCs to do so, adding that they still have up till September 14, which is a week to the poll to do so.

He also said the Osun election will be used to set record to Nigerians that INEC can conduct free and credible elections.

In his remarks, Chairman of Osun State council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mr. Kehinde Ayantunji appealed to INEC to ensure proper registration of journalists for the election so as to guide against invasion of fake and unaccredited journalists in the state during the election.