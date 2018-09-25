Osun Election Result: APC has a lot of work to do – Okorocha

..Says it’s difficult to reconcile with his political opponents

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the result of the last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun state as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was an indication that the APC, has got a lot of work to do.

Okorocha who is also the governor of Imo State told State House correspondents that the result of the election where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was leading the APC ruling party in the state with over 300 votes showed a good fight between the APC and the PDP which he said helps in checks and balances.

But he expressed optimism that the APC will come out fine in the 2019 elections.

According to him, “Well, it is inconclusive (the election), as long as it is made inconclusive, it is inconclusive and it is a good fight, I love that kind of democracy where there is a close margin, it shows that there is checks and balances.

“That is why I tell APC, we must never go to bed to sleep, we have a lot of work to do because you are more endangered when you are in power than when you are not in power. The forces to pull you down are more than the forces to build you up when you are holding unto power.

“So APC has a lot of work to do and I hope we will come out fine.”

Explaining the reason behind his squabble with some of the elites in Imo State who contributed to his electoral success in 2015, Governor Okorocha who boasted that he has completed over 1000 projects in the state said that the fight was all about the state treasury.

“The issue of reconciling with the elites is a very difficult one and the more you reconcile you either not to give up or you reconcile because what they want you cannot afford to give them.

“The elites want you to give them the local government so that the money that comes from the local government, they take it, that is the reconciliation they want. The elites will want you to give them the contract of the entire state budget. The elites will want you to pay their medical bills in their hundreds of millions.

“The elites want to be in power and then do whatever they want to do with the treasury of the state. The struggle for power in this state is not for power really to govern the people, it is a struggle for the treasury of Imo state and that is what I am protecting.”

The governor said his government was on rescue mission and that he believed in sacrifice even as he said that he wants to handover to a new government a state with sound economy.