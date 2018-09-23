Osun Election: PSC rates Police Conduct, largely satisfactory.

Osun Election : The Police Service Commission has rated the conduct of Police Officers on election duties at Saturday’s Governorship election in Osun State as largely satisfactory.



The Commission monitored the conduct of Police Officers in the 30 Local Government Areas of the State.

It said reports from the Commission’s Monitors indicate that outside few isolated incidents, the conduct of the Police was impressive.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the commission said, “The few isolated incidents included cases where the Police Officers were overwhelmed and ballot boxes snatched, inducements and inability to stop discreet vote buying.

“The Commission however commended the mobilization and deployment of Police Officers and the maintenance of peace and order at the polling units.

“The Police Officers were also polite, approachable and largely adhered to the guidelines for election duties.

“There was an average of four Police Officers per a polling unit, complimented by Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; Nigerian Immigrations Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Prison Services, Federal Road Safety Corps and Department of State Security.

Some of the Polling Units covered across the 30 Local Government Areas are: Osun Central Senatorial District, Owode Market polling unit in ward 5, Railway Station, Ward 10 in Odo-Otin; Olorun-Osogo Obagun, Ward 11, Adeyemu Market in Ifelodun Local Government Area; Palace area, ward 2, old maternity, ward 5 in Boluwaduro Local Government Area; Old Post Office, ward 11 in Boripe Local Government Area; Kobo Ogbogbe, ward 8 in Olorunda Local Government Area.

Osun West Senatorial District; Songbe Market Square 007A and 007B in Ejigbo Local Government Area; Water Works Road 005, Aladoorun 003, Elewe 007, Panada 006, Water Works First Gate 006 in Iwo Local Government Area; Court Hall 1 Ogba 002 and 003, Commercial Grammar School Ogbagba II, 001 and 002 in Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area; Baptist Primary School Awo 001, Town Hall Awo 002 in Egbedure Local Government Area; Onuolu Junction 008 in Ede South Local Government Area; Ebelemo 001, Camp Young Area 005 and Open Space 009 in Ede North Local Government Area.

Osun East Senatorial District; Oriade Local Government Area, Ilesha West Local Government Area, Ife Central ,Ife East Local Government Areas, Obokun Local Government Area and Ibokun Local Government Area.

The Police Service Commission carried out the assignment in partnership with CLEEN Foundation and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, PLAC.