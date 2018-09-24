Osun election: Lai Muhammed replies PDP, says comport yourself, adhere to democratic principles

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the Osun governorship election that was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s reaction that whizzed in, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Monday lambasted PDP for urging INEC to declare its candidate, Ademola Adeleke winner of the election.

He equally charged PDP to comport themselves and adhere to the democratic principles and rule of law.

In a statement obtained by Thecable, Muhammed was quoted to have said that if PDP were in power, there wouldn’t be rerun in Osun.

Read the statement below:

“In its time, there would have been no room for a supplementary election in Osun because the PDP would have used state institutions to hijack the election proper, as it did in Ekiti in 2014.

“But in its deafening hysteria, the PDP pretends not to understand the real meaning of the outcome of the Osun election – that the ruling APC did nothing to prevent the state institutions that organised the election from carrying out their duties, in the spirit of true democracy.

“Local and foreign observers have hailed INEC and the security agencies for a well-organised election. We join them in this commendation.

“Our confidence in the ability of the relevant state institutions involved in the Osun election remains unshaken. So also is our belief that every disagreement resulting from the election must be resolved through the democratic process, rather than a resort to threats of fire and brimstone.

“Rather than resort to threats, like the PDP is doing now, the APC simply submitted to the democratic process and the supplementary election was peacefully conducted in 91 polling units across 18 of the 21 local governments in the state. Where were these emergency, ready-for-hire analysts then?”