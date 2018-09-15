Osun: APC says news of Oyetola’s disqualification, fake

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has described as fake, social media reports of the disqualification of its candidate for the September 32 Governorship Election in Osun state, Isiaka Oyetola.

This was contained in a statement issued late Friday and signed by the party spokesman, Yekini Nabena.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some misleading media reports suggesting that the Direct primaries which produced Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola as the All Progressives Congress APC candidate for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election has been nullified by an Abuja Federal High Court in a matter filed by one Kunle Rasheed Adegoke.

“This case is before Justice Dimgba and our confirmation from the Court’s Registry show that the matter was filed on July 27, 2018. It is being handled for the Plaintiff by A.U Mustapha (SAN) and came up for the first time on September 13, 2018 when service of originating processes on all other Parties was confirmed.

“The matter was subsequently adjourned to September 27, 2018 for hearing. Based on the foregoing facts, it is impossible for Judgement to have been given in this case which has only just commenced. We urge the general public to disregard the sponsored fake news”, the statement added.