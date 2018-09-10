Osun APC guber candidate takes medical mission to residents

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Osun state, candidate of All ProgressiveS Congress, APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has taken medical mission to residents of the state to provide free healthcare services to them in their localities.

Hundreds of residents of Osogbo, the state capital thronged the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to seek medical treatment for their ailments at no cost.

One of the doctors, Dr Adebola Odunsi, said in the first day of the medical mission in Ejigbo, 618 people received eye treatment and 440 eye patients got eye glasses.

He added that 220 were treated for dental issues, including dental extraction, scaling and polishing, adding that 1,675 came with general complaints and were treated, while 45 people were booked for surgeries.

When he visited the venue of the medical mission, Oyetola said the medical mission was aimed at ensuring that the people of the state are healthy and fit.

He urged the people of the state to vote for him so as to enjoy the full package of quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Oyetola noted that the current government led by Governor Rauf Aregbesola performed well in the area of healthcare delivery and that the medical mission was meant to further reach to more people who need medical attention.