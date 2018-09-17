Osun: Adeoti, Akinbade, Omisore, Oyetola disagree on zoning

…Adeleke shuns Channelsate TV debt

by Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Only the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke out of the five major governorship candidates in the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State was absent from the debate even as the four candidates disagreed on zoning of governorship position among the three senatorial districts in the state.



The candidates present at the debate organized by Channels TV were those of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Fatai

Akinbade, Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senator Iyiola Omisore and All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

It would be recalled that Adeleke also shunned similar debate organized by the BBC Yoruba station held in Osogbo last Friday.

At yesterday’s debate, no reason was given for Adeleke’s absence and the space allotted for him was vacant throughout the two hours that the programme lasted.

However, the four candidates at the programme, disagreed on the zoning of governorship position to any senatorial district of the state.

While Adeoti and Akinbade were in support of zoning the governorship position to Osun West senatorial district, Omisore and Oyetola kicked against the move, claiming that zoning was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Specifically, Akinbade who was a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said the west senatorial district was deprived of governorship position since 1999 that the country returned to democracy.

Also, Adeoti who was also a former SSG said he left the APC for ADP based on his conviction that it was the turn of Osun West to produce the next governor of the state, saying that the people of the state were clamouring for zoning.

He said “if not for the endorsement of Oyetola by the leadership of the APC, an Osun West person would have emerged the governorship candidate of the APC. It is unfair for any political party to present a candidate from other senatorial district aside Osun West.”

“Since 1999, Osun West has not produced governor, while Osun central has produced twice, same with Osun East. Where is fairness and equity in this arrangement? There are qualified people in Osun West too, and that is why our people are clamouring for the zoning of governorship

position to Osun West,” he added.

But, Omisore in his submission said zoning of governorship position is myopic and mediocrity, hence, such arrangement should not be given a place in political setting.

He said “if we want zoning, then the zoning should be on the basis of the administrative zones in the state. There are six zones in the state, and Ile Ife zone is the only zone that has not produced governor. Osun West produced the first governor in Osun State, so what are they saying.”

Speaking in the same vein, Oyetola noted that the best person should be allowed to rule the state, while sentiment should be discouraged regarding zoning of the position.

He said he emerged as the candidate of the APC, having polled 127,000 votes in the party’s governorship primary election, saying “I was not imposed on the party. I emerged through a process which was fair and transparent.”

“The APC constitution does not allow zoning. The constitution supports either direct or indirect primary system and I emerged through direct primary system. I wish to recommend this same system in future elections,” Oyetola added.

Omisore while responding to a question on his alleged involvement in the killing of late Chief Bola Ige said “I was discharged and acquitted on the case over the alleged killing of chief Ige. Oyo State government was awarded damages of #2Billion. I want the federal government to look for the killers of Ige and others like Funsho Williams.”

Omisore who declared that the present administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola was a scam, alleged that the Aregbesola’s government was financially reckless and expressed his readiness to cancel all the policies and programmes of Aregbesola, especially in the areas of education and agriculture.

He said the loans taken so far by Aregbesola would be settled with time as he has prepared himself for the task of governing the state and dealing with the problems created by his predecessor.

Akinbade noted that the mega schools built by the Aregbesola’s administration was a scam, adding that the common school uniforms introduced by Aregbesola has caused many harms than good, hence his resolve to cancel the programmes.

Omisore on his own described all the programmes of Aregbesola’s government as failure, saying he was determined to cancel the programmes and initiate new programmes that will be beneficial to the people of the state.

However, Oyetola debunked the positions of both Akinbade and Omisore