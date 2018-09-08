Osun Accountant General, Akintayo Kolawole, retires voluntarily

The Osun government has announced the retirement of the Accountant-General of the State, Mr Alaba Akintayo Kolawole, after 31 years of service.



Mr Kolawole retired voluntarily from service after attaining the statutory age of 60 years on August 11, 2018. He served the state meritoriously for 31 unbroken years that saw him to the zenith of his career.

Mr Kolawole graduated from University of Maiduguri in 1986 with an honours degree and became a chartered accountant in 1995.

He has since handed over to Mr Moses Sunday Igbaroola, the most senior director in the Office of Accountant-General of the State.

The government thanked Mr Kolawole for his service to the state, his prudent management of scarce resources, honesty, probity and his dedication and loyalty while in service.

His wisdom and experience will be missed, the government said.

The State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, wished the retired top civil servant well in his next endeavour and a happy retirement.