Osun 2018: Aregbesola did not give Policemen N50,000 – Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Police, Tuesday denied a report that Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola gave the sum of Fifty thousand (N50,000) naira to some policemen and other security agencies serving in the state.

In a statement disclosed by the acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, force public relations officer, the force urged the good people of Nigeria to ignore the rumour.

The statement in full:

NO POLICE PERSONNEL GOT ANY PAYMENT OF N50,000.00 FROM THE OSUN STATE GOVERNOR, OGBENI RAUF AREGBESOLA OR ANY OTHER POLITICIAN OR ANY POLITICAL PARTY AS PEDDLED ON ONE “OSUN PEOPLE’S CHAT FORUM”

No Police personnel received any money from the Governor of Osun State

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a rumour peddled on one “Osun People’s Chat Forum” titled “Aregbesola’s APC just credited the accounts of Policemen and other security agencies serving in Osun with N50, 000.00 each”

The Force wishes to categorically state that the allegation is untrue, a falsehood, unfounded and a mischievous attempt to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Force and the robust security arrangement being implemented to ensure a secured environment for a credible election coming up on September 22, 2018 in Osun State. Police personnel deployed for the Governorship Election in Osun State are already receiving their election duty allowance from the Force Headquarters as directed by the Inspector General of Police and not from any politician. Members of the public are implored to disregard and discountenance the rumour in its entirety.

Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters

Abuja