Osun 2018: 435,015 registered voters yet to collect PVCs–INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 435,015 registered voters in Osun are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun, made this known on Friday at a press conference in Osogbo.

Agbaje said 1,246,915 PVCs were collected from INEC by registered voters in the state as at Wednesday when collection of the cards for the election ended.

The commissioner, who said 1,682,495 voters were registered, warned that those who had yet to collect their PVCs would not be allowed to vote.

He gave an assurance that the uncollected PVCs were safe in the commission’s custody, adding that a credible election would hold on Saturday.

Agbaje also warned against vote selling and buying, saying those caught risk imprisonment of one year or N500,000 fine.

He also said those caught violating the secrecy of their votes may be jailed for six months or fined N100,000 or both.

Agbaje, who thanked the media for its support, however, insisted that only INEC could announce election results. (NAN)