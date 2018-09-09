Osinbajo to deliver Ikoyi  Club  lecture

Vice President Yemi Osibajo will, on September 27, deliver the anniversary lecture of Ikoyi Club.

The 80th anniversary, which will be celebrated in grand style as Nigeria’s foremost and prestigious family club, kicked off with the unveiling of the anniversary logo on August 24.

The Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, Dr. Adekunle Wright, said several programmes had been lined to mark the landmark event.

Sectional games for members and staff hold from Sept 17 to 23, Business to Business Exhibitions commence on Sept 24 while Elders evening holds on September 26.