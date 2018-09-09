Breaking News
Osinbajo to deliver Ikoyi  Club  lecture

Vice President Yemi Osibajo will, on September 27,  deliver the anniversary lecture of Ikoyi Club.

The 80th  anniversary,  which will be celebrated in grand style as Nigeria’s foremost and prestigious family club,  kicked off with the unveiling of the anniversary logo on August 24.

The Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, Dr. Adekunle Wright, said  several programmes had  been  lined to mark the landmark event.

Sectional games  for members and staff hold  from Sept 17 to 23, Business to Business Exhibitions commence  on Sept 24 while Elders evening holds on September 26.


