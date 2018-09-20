Osinbajo in Otuocha in Anambra State

Today, I am in one of the areas affected by flooding in Otuocha, Anambra State. To see what our brothers and sisters are going through is heart breaking. We will supply those who have been affected with food and relief materials. Our hearts are with you.

Today, I am in one of the areas affected by flooding in Otuocha, Anambra State. To see what our brothers and sisters are going through is heart breaking.

We will supply those who have been affected with food and relief materials. Our hearts are with you. pic.twitter.com/3NXsFAGcBN

— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 20, 2018