Osinbajo, Ambode to grace Akinwunmi’s book launch

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will tomorrow lead other eminent Nigerians and marketing professionals to attend the launch of a book authored by the Chief Executive Officer of Prima Garnet Group, Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi titled: Skin for Skin: The Prima Garnet Story.

The book launch which coincides with the author’s 60th birthday anniversary will also herald the birthing of the Lolu Akinwunmi Family Foundation, LAFF, a platform created by the family of the ace advertising practitioner to give back to society.

Also expected to grace the occasion is the CEO, Facebook Africa, Nunu Ntshingila-Njeke as the guest speaker.