Osinbajo, Ambode grace Ikoyi Club 1938 80th anniversary

By Juliet Ebirim

The highly anticipated 80th anniversary celebration of the Ikoyi Club 1938 kicked off on Monday, 24th September, 2018 amid pomp and fanfare. The Club deemed it appropriate to give a befitting theme “Quintessential” to commemorate this landmark 80thcelebration. The interpretation of the theme is unveiled in the series of programs earmarked to mark the occasion.

According to the chairman, Babatunde Akinleye “For the first time, we embarked on a 9Km Walk to create awareness for our chosen charity; Cultural and Business Exhibition, Sectional Games for Members and Staff, including a formal presentation of prizes and social event at the sections.”

A major highlight of the program for the anniversary was the formal unveiling of the 80th anniversary logo. “The logo represents the symbol of our celebrations and that which places the club on the high pedestal of recreation, social interaction and bonding. It embodies interaction and bonding including the values of the Club to remain focused and a dynamic nerve center of Business & Social Networking.”The logo was designed with the purpose of giving the anniversary a life of its own, yet not a divorce from Ikoyi 1938 brand itself.” he added.

In line with its commitment to further deepen its quest for a better nation, the 80th Anniversary lecture which held on Thursday, September 27, 2018 focused on nation building. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was the keynote speaker, while the British High Commissioner, Sir Paul Thomas Artwright was the special guest of honour. The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode was Chief Host at the lecture

Other high points of the anniversary activities include the Elders’ Evening which held on Wednesday September 26, 2018; cultural and business exhibitions held on Monday, September 24, Friday, September, 28, 2018. The exhibition ends today, Saturday 29th, 2018 with an anniversary dance.

Ikoyi Club 1938, since inception has grown to become synonymous with the promotion of social interaction. The premium club stands tall as a leading family club in Nigeria with the largest diversified and multi-cultural membership base. The story of this great club is woven round multicultural success as its membership cuts across various ethnic groups and nationals of various nations.