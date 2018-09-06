Oshiomhole outraged over Police’ invasion of Clark’s House

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has expressed outrage over Tuesday’s invasion of the Abuja home of Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem Thursday in Abuja, Oshiomhole said he was “shocked to learn about the raid on the Abuja residence of our elder statesman and highly respected South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark by the police, last Tuesday”.

He said he was even more baffled and embarrassed that no reason was given for that invasion and from the comments by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, the raid was not authorized by the police hierarchy.

“Therefore, the IGP has a responsibility not only to detain the policemen involved but to also ensure they are diligently prosecuted in court. Anything short of that will be unacceptable”.

Oshiomhole said the police hierarchy “must come clean on this matter, and handle the entire issue transparently, including disclosing the names of the officers involved in this unwarranted attack on the person of Chief Clark.

“I share in the pain and embarrassment Chief Clark was subjected to by the said police officers, particularly as no reason have been given for the action. This is one matter the IGP must never sweep under the carpet.

“It should be further reiterated that no Nigerian would be allowed to be subjected to such recklessness or impunity on the part of them”, he added.