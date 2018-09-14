Osaka not upset over Serena Williams’ outburst

Naomi Osaka stressed on Thursday that Serena Williams’s row with the umpire during the US Open final had not altered her feelings about winning a Grand Slam, largely because she had no idea how she was supposed to react.

The Japanese player’s breakthrough triumph in New York was overshadowed by an explosive row between her opponent Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos which resulted in the 23-times Grand Slam champion being docked a game and fined $17,000 (£12,975).

At Flushing Meadows on Saturday, the 20-year-old was reduced to tears during the presentation ceremony but on her arrival back in Japan on Thursday, she said she had not been saddened by the incident.

‘For me, I don’t feel sad because I wouldn’t even know what I’m expected to feel,’ she told a news conference in Yokohama ahead of the Pan Pacific tournament that begins on Monday.

‘Because it was my first final and my first Grand Slam victory, overall I felt really happy and I know that I accomplished a lot.