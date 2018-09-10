Ortom to NASS: Keep defending rule of law

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Governor Samuel Ortom has lauded members of the National Assembly for standing against perceived impunity perpetrated in Benue State and other parts of the country, urging them to continue to defend the Rule of Law in the country.

He spoke, yesterday, at the NKST Church, Low Level, Makurdi, during a thanksgiving mass to mark the 70th birthday of Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North-East).

Governor Ortom said: “People know their true friends in times of travails. The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and other members of the National Assembly indeed showed that they are true friends of Benue people when impunity was being supervised in the state.

“I urge Dr. Saraki to remain courageous in defending the Rule of Law and also ensure that Nigerians get justice.”

Governor Ortom said the celebrant, Chief Gemade had impacted many lives positively, noting that his reign as Managing Director, Benue Cement Company, minister, National Chairman of PDP and senator had left indelible achievements.

Tor Tiv V, Professor James Ayatse, in his remark tasked leaders on exemplary leadership and to prepare the younger ones for leadership, even as he advised the youths against insulting elders and leaders.

Representative of the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, Mr. Anthony Umdimdaye, Mr. Mike Onoja, Senator Dino Melaye also delivered congratulatory messages at the occasion.