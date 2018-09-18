Ortom hits back at Akume describes his group as fortune seekers

By Peter Duru

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has hit back at his one-time political benefactor, Senator George Akume and his supporters accusing them of being fortune-seekers determined to foist havoc on the state to achieve their political goals.

Reacting to a recent media briefing by Akume, the governor, speaking through his Media Adviser, Tahav Agerzua, urged Nigerians and people of the state to “disregard the vituperations of Senator Akume and his group.

Akume is the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue State; the platform Governor Ortom belonged to before his recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ortom said: “In that group are failed contractors, expired politicians and discredited people without the slightest consideration for integrity. We are happy that they are all congregating in a political ship that has hit the rocks and is fast sinking.

“Several paragraphs of the press statements were laced with veiled threats to peace and breakdown of law and order in Benue State by Senator Akume and his collaborators.

“We know from the antecedents of this group that it has no respect for due process and the rule of law. We also have intelligence reports that meetings were held recently in China where plans were perfected to make Benue State ungovernable.

“We wish to assure the people of the state and Nigerians that all these plans will fail like the others before them. Power belongs ultimately to God. As a government, we are also prepared to tackle all threats to peace within the ambit of the law.”

Leaders and stakeholders of the APC had at the briefing accused Governor Ortom of stockpiling arms and training a militia group preparatory to the 2019 general elections in the state.

Reacting to the ongoing tantrum among Benue political leaders, chairman of Benue tribal leaders, Chief Edward Ujege cautioned politicians to desist from beating the drums of war “in a state that is battling hard to wriggle out of the devastating effects of several months of herdsmen bloodletting.