Ooni of lfe calls for unity amongst Obas in Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Ooni of lfe, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi weekend said unity amongst traditional rulers in the country was a panacea to finding lasting solutions to myraids of problems and achieving genuine peace.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call at the official presentation of staff of office and coronation of the new Oluoke of Okeigbo, in Ondo state, Oba Lawrence Babajide.

He said that the country would be better off if traditional rulers across the county can speak with one voice on national issues noting that “healthy development can only be achieved through genuine peace and unity.

According to him as the custodian of the traditions and the representatives of the people, ” it is high time we come together and speak in unison in the interest and overall development of our country.

” lf there is unity and harmony among our people and the traditional rulers in the country the struggle to attain enviable development in all facets of life would be an easy task”.

Oba Ogunwusi called on the Yoruba nation to harmonise their efforts towards promoting cultural festivals and traditions of the race.

” The entire Yoruba race should jointly embrace the tradition of their forebears not only that, they should equally repackage and export same.

He equally stressed the need to promote unity among all the Yorubas, irrespective of religion and political divides, saying healthy development can only be achieved through genuine peace and unity.

Earlier, governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that “his administration remains committed to ensure vacant stools in towns and villages in ondo state are filled to restore the honour of traditional institution and age long leadership.

The governor who expressed concern that the town was without a traditional ruler for 11 years called for the Cooperation of traditional rulers and other stakeholders on chieftaincy to put an end to delay in the selection process.

Akeredolu pointed out that his administration “has been interfacing with all stakeholders with a view to resolving disputes which have constituted a clog in the wheel of selecting and appointing traditional rulers for affected communities in the state.

He advised that any misgiving or disaffection arising from the selection process of the new Oluoke must be put aside in the interest of the town given the number of years the land had remained without a monarch.

The new Oluoke, Oba Oluwole Babajide solicited for the cooperation of the people of the town to bring rapid development saying ” now, that we are out of the labyrinth, it behooves on us all to march forward to the promised land without hesitation.

“We cannot afford to allow the backling of past and our missteps continue to draw us back in our quest for rapid all round development in all sector of our life.

“For community that has been headless for over a decade, there is definitely no time to waste.

Oba Babajide assured the state government that peace will always be given priority in the town.