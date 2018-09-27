Breaking News
Ooni of Ife begins Olojo festival with 7 day seclusion

By  Gbenga Olarinoye
OSOGBO— The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye  Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II last Sunday moved into Iledi house at Iremo quaters in Ile-Ife where he remains incommunicado in an annual 7-day seclusion kick-starting the 2018 Olojo Festival.

Ooni Ogunwusi is expected to end the 7-day seclusion on Saturday when he will  appear to the public with the Oduduwa’s sacred Aare crown traditionally worn once in a year by the Ooni.

The royal father said that the 7-day seclusion will be used as a point of contact to the Almighty Olodumare(GOD) praying for the Kingdom of Ile-Ife, State of Osun and the entire Nigeria for a new dawn of socio-economic advancement.

“We all have now observed through this election that power belongs to the people, by the grace of God, very soon the best candidate will emerge as the state governor of the state of Osun.

“Osun now sets the pace of peaceful political conduct in Nigeria because what presently happens here in our state  has never happened in the history of Nigeria for the election has become successful without any blood shed even though it is not yet concluded”, Ooni said.

The monarch urged Nigerians to use Osun election as a template and believe that election can run successfully without using war ammunitions, opined that something good can come out of the nation, saying all politicians must be people’s sensitive, adding that nobody can be taken for granted and people are always ready to fight for their rights.

The royal father appealed to Osun citizens to give peace a chance even in the next rerun election affecting just four Local Government Areas in the state. He asked citizens to  welcome the winner with excitement as only the God’s will shall come to pass.


