Onuesoke knocks Buhari, APC over Adeosun’s

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned the stand of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while the controversy over exemption of former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), lasted.

Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja yesterday accused Buhari of failing to suspend the Minister whilst investigating the matter.

He said a President that has been preaching against corruption would not have waited a minute before asking her to step aside whether he believes the allegation was true or not.

“Rather, officials of Buhari’s government kept quiet for a while. When they finally responded they alluded to the fact that Adeosun would not be prosecuted for forging NYSC exemption certificate because she is ‘damned good at her job’ and because ‘forgery is not corruption”, he added.

“To worsen it, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), said sacking Adeosun for certificate forgery was not an option. According to the SAN, Adeosun is a great asset to the country and letting her go because she doesn’t have a NYSC certificate isn’t that serious. He also stated that he doesn’t believe Adeosun will fake an exemption certificate.”