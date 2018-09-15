Onuesoke faults Buhari’s appointment of new DSS boss

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) as replacement for Matthew Seiyefa who was appointed by then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo following the removal of Lawal Daura by Osinbajo on August 7.

Onuesoke argued that appointing Bichi, a northerner as replacement to Seiyefa, a southerner and most senior in the service has tarnished Buhari’s image and vindicated those who accused him of tribalism, nepotism, sectionalism and religious bigotry.

He described the removal of Seiyefa who was the second in command to Daura, as a “disregard for the conditions precedent for a united Nigeria and an inclusive country.”

“Besides, there are other two senior officers from the South before Bichi. Why did he not appoint any of them according to the hierarchy of seniority. I am curious as to how most of the appointees to the head of our security agencies are from the northern part of the country. Does this mean that the southerners are not qualified or worthy to be the head”, he asked

The PDP Chieftain contended that Buhari missed a golden opportunity to correct a wrong impression and prove wrong those who are accusing him of being a Northern President with his latest appointment. He said that “the appointment was not only shocking and backwards, it is a clear demonstration that the President is not hiding his alleged agenda of preferring the north above all other tribes”.