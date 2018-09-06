Only godly living can eradicate Nigeria’s challenges —Ajiboye

By Olayinka Latona

GENERAL Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, Rev. Dare Ajiboye, has declared that the multi-dimensional challenges plaguing the nation can only be eradicated through living biblical principles and standards.

Addressing newsmen at Christ Apostolic Mission, Onipanu, Lagos to flag off this year BSN Marathon Bible Reading programme, Ajiboye noted that the vices in the country revolve around unrighteousness and ungodliness and that the solutions given by God are embedded in the scriptures.

He said: “Imagine what will happen if Nigerians read their Bibles daily, inculcate biblical virtues and live according to the will of God; no doubt, God will be pleased with our country because righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people.

“I therefore use this medium to call on Nigerians to return to God by reading and obeying His word. If we do this, corruption and other social ills prevalent in the country will be very minimal.”

On the marathon Bible reading, the BSN boss explained that the programme was designed to help people interact with the Bible and give participants opportunity to read the Bible aloud in any language of their choice uninterrupted for a period of five days.