Only fraudsters will demand money to process pension — PTAD

By Rosemary Onuoha

THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has warned pensioners to avoid persons who demand money to process their pension payments, saying that such persons are likely to defraud them.

According to PTAD, some of the fraudsters were working in the old offices of the pensioners before PTAD inherited the accounts, payroll and files.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, who disclosed this, said, “We have strengthened our partnership with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC and the Department of State Security, DSS, with a view to eradicating pension fraud in Nigeria.

“No PTAD staff will ever ask for money to process pension payments. I know you have been getting calls from fraudsters, stating your account details. You must be aware that PTAD inherited your accounts, payroll and all your files, details and data from the old offices that were handling pensions before the establishment of PTAD.”

Meanwhile, Ikeazor said that a total of 5,000 pensioners of defunct and privatized agencies have been verified, computed and put on monthly payroll by the PTAD, adding that the defunct and privatized agencies are Delta Steel, Nigerian Reinsurance, NICON Insurance as well as NITEL.

She said that the Directorate has also made payments of monthly pensions and gratuity arrears to 15,000 newly enrolled civil service pensioners.

Ikeazor said, “Payment of additional 33 percent arrears had been made to the police. As of today, the police have a zero balance with PTAD. We have to prioritize the Nigerian police because they are the security sector. It is only fair that, we put them first. We are working very hard to clear all the outstanding balances in the civil service and parastatals pension department.

“Consequently, the date line of 15th every month for the completion of all departmental payrolls will remain sacrosanct. In PTAD, we prepare our payroll between the 10-15th of every month pending when funds are released to PTAD from the treasury.”